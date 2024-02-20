Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

