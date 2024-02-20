Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.49.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

