CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,285 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

