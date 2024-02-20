Stokes Family Office LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,123 shares of company stock worth $11,793,441. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

