Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Regional Management has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

