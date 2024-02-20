DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Argus upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,506.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

