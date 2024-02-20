Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $612.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on VINP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.
