Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $224.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

SRPT stock opened at $134.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,990,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

