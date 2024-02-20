Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Carvana stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

