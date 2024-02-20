US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Shares of USFD opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. US Foods has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.