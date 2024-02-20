Barclays Trims Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Target Price to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
