Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Raised to $5.00 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOUS. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE HOUS opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

