Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $1,231,098.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,690,094.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

