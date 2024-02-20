Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Red Rock Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of RRR opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $59.62.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

