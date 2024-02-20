Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AIF opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $13,693,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.