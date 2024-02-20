Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AIF opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Tactical Income Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.