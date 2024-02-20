Patria Investments Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.399 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 617.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Patria Investments by 637.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

