Patria Investments Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.399 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 617.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Patria Investments by 637.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
