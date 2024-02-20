FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
FSCO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.
Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities
In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
