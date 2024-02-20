FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FSCO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 29.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

