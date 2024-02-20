Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 228,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

