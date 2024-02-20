Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 352,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 279.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 212,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 17.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

