Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
Global Ship Lease stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $732.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
