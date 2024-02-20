Glenview Trust co Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,080,000. Amundi grew its stake in Workday by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,913,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Workday by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,405,000 after buying an additional 362,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $302.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.06 and a 52 week high of $308.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

