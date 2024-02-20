Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $13.44.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
