Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 168,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

