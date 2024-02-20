Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

MTCH stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

