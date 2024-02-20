Glenview Trust co Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

