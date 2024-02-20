Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVT opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.