Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EVT opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.