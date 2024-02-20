Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $109.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

