Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $923,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 643.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

