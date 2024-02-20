Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 1,318 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 81,219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 17.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $335.60.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

