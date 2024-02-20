Invesco Ltd. Has $243.52 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $243,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $183.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.57 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

