Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $260,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

