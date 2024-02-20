Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after buying an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after buying an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

