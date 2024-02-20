Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the social networking company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of META stock opened at $473.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.60. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $488.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 66.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

