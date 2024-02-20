Materion Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $137.67 on Tuesday. Materion has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

