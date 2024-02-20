Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $764,000 Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,623 shares of company stock worth $889,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

