Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.190-5.210 EPS.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.