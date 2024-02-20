Hedera Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $576.04 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00074568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.133183 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10746107 USD and is up 13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $616,380,369.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

