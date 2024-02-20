Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.65.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $120.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

