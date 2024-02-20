Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 299,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALL. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.