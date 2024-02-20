Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at $150,459,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $477,848.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,459,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 534,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 548,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after buying an additional 351,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 112,192 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

