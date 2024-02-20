Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Westlake Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 2,087.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Westlake by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WLK

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.