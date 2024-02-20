Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.
Shares of WLK stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $145.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.
