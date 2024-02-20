Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

