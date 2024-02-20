Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

