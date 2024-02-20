Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 11,123 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 340.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 1.8 %

NetApp stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.