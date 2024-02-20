Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Biogen by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 18.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,714,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $219.08 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $250.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

