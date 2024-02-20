Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $477,739. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

