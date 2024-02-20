Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

