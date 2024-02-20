Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after purchasing an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,295,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

