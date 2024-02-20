Invesco Ltd. Has $287.39 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,651,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $287,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Flex Trading Down 1.2 %

FLEX stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.