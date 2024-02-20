Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $284,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 79,122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,352,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

