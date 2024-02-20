CI Investments Inc. Acquires 12,600 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 2.90% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 462,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 420,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,639,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

