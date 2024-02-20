CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Manchester United worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Manchester United by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,099,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 21.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manchester United

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.